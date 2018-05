Dead Cross release surprise new EP and video for My Perfect Prisoner

Dead Cross have just released a new self-titled EP, Metal Hammer can now exclusively reveal.

The four-track EP (which includes two remixes) is available digitally now, with a 10-inch vinyl version coming on June 29 via Ipecac Records.

Dead Cross have also launched a video for new song My Perfect Prisoner, produced by Eric Livingston, who also created the band's album and EP cover art.

Dead Cross is the project of Dave Lombardo, Mike Patton, Justin Pearson and Michael Crain. They released their debut album last year, which was also self-titled.

The band are touring the European festivals this summer at the following dates:

Dead Cross 2018 tour dates

Jun 2: Barcelona Primavera Sound, ES - BUY TICKETS

Jun 3: Nimes This Is Not A Love Song Festival, FR - BUY TICKETS

Jun 5: Bologna Estragon, IT - BUY TICKETS

Jun 6: Milan Alcatraz, IT - BUY TICKETS

Jun 7: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, CH - BUY TICKETS

Jun 10: Donington Download Festival, UK - BUY TICKETS

Jun 12: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, LU - BUY TICKETS

Jun 13: Munich Backstage Werk, DE - BUY TICKETS

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Novarock, AT - BUY TICKETS

Jun 16: Cologne Gloria Theater, DE - BUY TICKETS

Jun 17: Paris Download Paris, FR - BUY TICKETS

Jun 19: Lausanne Les Docks, CH - BUY TICKETS

Jun 20: Cognac Les Abattoirs, FR - BUY TICKETS

Jun 22: Vitoria Azkena Rock Festival, ES - BUY TICKETS

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, FR - BUY TICKETS

Jun 24: Dessel Graspop, BE - BUY TICKETS

Jun 26: Eindhoven Effenaar, NE - BUY TICKETS

Jun 27: Hamburg Markthalle, DE - BUY TICKETS

Jun 29: Helsinki Tuska Metal Festival, FI - BUY TICKETS

Jul 3: Berlin SO 36, DE - BUY TICKETS

Jul 4: Gydnia Open’er Festival, PO - BUY TICKETS

Jul 6: Roskilde Roskilde, DK - BUY TICKETS

Jul 8: Belfort Eurokeenes Festival, FR - BUY TICKETS

Jul 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, NE - BUY TICKETS

Jul 12: Dour Dour Festival, BE - BUY TICKETS