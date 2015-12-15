DBA launch Vanity promo

Downes Braide Association are premiering a video for their track Vanity via Prog.

It’s taken from DBA’s second album Suburban Ghosts, released last month via Cherry Red Records. DBA features the duo of Yes and Asia keyboardist Geoff Downes and songwriter Chris Braide.

On the writing process, Downes previously said: “Chris never ceases to amaze with his application to the finest detail. And as on our previous collaboration, Pictures Of You, I provided him with the musical fabric and raw materials, and from that point he has manufactured and polished our latest gem with the precision of a Swiss watchmaker.”

The duo previously issued a stream of the track Machinery Of Fate from the album.