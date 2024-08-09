David Sylvian's career-spanning Everything And Nothing gets first ever vinyl release

Former Japan frontman David Sylvian is to have his career-spanning Everything And Nothing collection released on triple vinyl for the very first time.

Originally released in 2000 on October 4, the new vinyl version is released through UMR on October 4 and features previously released, unreleased, re-recorded, non-album and alternate versions of tracks from Sylvian's twenty years with Virgin Records, including collaborations with Ryuichi Sakamoto, Robert Fripp and Mick Karn as well as tracks by Japan and Rain Tree Crow.

Focusing entirely on vocal compositions, among the previously unreleased material features is Ride from the Secrets Of The Beehive sessions, both The Scent Of Magnolia and Cover Me With Flowers from the Dead Bees On A Cake sessions, along with remixes of two of Sylvian's Sakamoto collaborations, Bamboo Houses and Heartbeat plus a remix of Japan's Ghosts and the unreleased Some Kind of Fool from Japan’s 1980 sessions for Gentleman Take Polaroids.

You can see the artwork for the new triple vinyl release and I'll tracklisting below.

Pre-order Everything And Nothing.

(Image credit: SamadhiSound/UMC)

David Sylvian: Everything And Nothing

Side One

A1: The Scent of Magnolia (5:36) David Sylvian

A2: Heartbeat (Tainai Kaiki II) - Remix (5:17) Ryuichi Sakamoto & David Sylvian

A3: Blackwater (4:22) Rain Tree Crow

A4: Albuquerque (Dobro #6) (1:22) David Sylvian

A5: Ride (8:00) David Sylvian

Side Two

B1: The Golden Way – Remix (5:54) David Sylvian, Alesini & Andreoni

B2: Ghosts – Remix (3:47) David Sylvian & Japan

B3: Pop Song (4:30) David Sylvian

B4: Every Colour You Are (4:44) Rain Tree Crow

B5: Godman (3:58) David Sylvian

Side Three

C1: God’s Monkey (4:09) David Sylvian & Robert Fripp

C2: Let The Happiness In (5:37) David Sylvian

C3: I Surrender (9:24) David Sylvian

C4: Thoroughly Lost To Logic (1:17) David Sylvian

Side Four

D1: Jean The Birdman (4:12) David Sylvian & Robert Fripp

D2: Cover Me With Flowers (6:33) David Sylvian

D3: The Boy With The Gun (5:15) David Sylvian

D4: Riverman (4:56) David Sylvian

D5: Aparna & Nimisha (Dobro #5) (0:56) David Sylvian

Side Five

E1: Midnight Sun (4:02) David Sylvian

E2: Orpheus (4:48) David Sylvian

E3: Some Kind of Fool - 2000 (7:31) David Sylvian & Japan

E4: Cries and Whispers (2:33) Rain Tree Crow

E5: Wanderlust (6:41) David Sylvian

Side SIx

F1: Laughter and Forgetting (2:33) David Sylvian

F2: Buoy - Remix (5:15) Mick Karn featuring David Sylvian

F3: Weathered Wall – Remix (5:43) David Sylvian

F4: Bamboo Houses – Remix (5:21) David Sylvian & Ryuichi Sakamoto

F5: Come Morning- Remix (3:56) David Sylvian, Alesini & Andreoni