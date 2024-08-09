David Sylvian's career-spanning Everything And Nothing gets first ever vinyl release

Former Japan frontman David Sylvian is to have his career-spanning Everything And Nothing collection released on triple vinyl for the very first time.
Originally released in 2000 on October 4, the new vinyl version is released through UMR on October 4 and features previously released, unreleased, re-recorded, non-album and alternate versions of tracks from Sylvian's twenty years with Virgin Records, including collaborations with Ryuichi Sakamoto, Robert Fripp and Mick Karn as well as tracks by Japan and Rain Tree Crow.
Focusing entirely on vocal compositions, among the previously unreleased material features is Ride from the Secrets Of The Beehive sessions, both The Scent Of Magnolia and Cover Me With Flowers from the Dead Bees On A Cake sessions, along with remixes of two of Sylvian's Sakamoto collaborations, Bamboo Houses and Heartbeat plus a remix of Japan's Ghosts and the unreleased Some Kind of Fool from Japan’s 1980 sessions for Gentleman Take Polaroids.
You can see the artwork for the new triple vinyl release and I'll tracklisting below.
David Sylvian: Everything And Nothing
Side One
A1: The Scent of Magnolia (5:36) David Sylvian
A2: Heartbeat (Tainai Kaiki II) - Remix (5:17) Ryuichi Sakamoto & David Sylvian
A3: Blackwater (4:22) Rain Tree Crow
A4: Albuquerque (Dobro #6) (1:22) David Sylvian
A5: Ride (8:00) David Sylvian
Side Two
B1: The Golden Way – Remix (5:54) David Sylvian, Alesini & Andreoni
B2: Ghosts – Remix (3:47) David Sylvian & Japan
B3: Pop Song (4:30) David Sylvian
B4: Every Colour You Are (4:44) Rain Tree Crow
B5: Godman (3:58) David Sylvian
Side Three
C1: God’s Monkey (4:09) David Sylvian & Robert Fripp
C2: Let The Happiness In (5:37) David Sylvian
C3: I Surrender (9:24) David Sylvian
C4: Thoroughly Lost To Logic (1:17) David Sylvian
Side Four
D1: Jean The Birdman (4:12) David Sylvian & Robert Fripp
D2: Cover Me With Flowers (6:33) David Sylvian
D3: The Boy With The Gun (5:15) David Sylvian
D4: Riverman (4:56) David Sylvian
D5: Aparna & Nimisha (Dobro #5) (0:56) David Sylvian
Side Five
E1: Midnight Sun (4:02) David Sylvian
E2: Orpheus (4:48) David Sylvian
E3: Some Kind of Fool - 2000 (7:31) David Sylvian & Japan
E4: Cries and Whispers (2:33) Rain Tree Crow
E5: Wanderlust (6:41) David Sylvian
Side SIx
F1: Laughter and Forgetting (2:33) David Sylvian
F2: Buoy - Remix (5:15) Mick Karn featuring David Sylvian
F3: Weathered Wall – Remix (5:43) David Sylvian
F4: Bamboo Houses – Remix (5:21) David Sylvian & Ryuichi Sakamoto
F5: Come Morning- Remix (3:56) David Sylvian, Alesini & Andreoni