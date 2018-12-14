David Sylvian's solo work between 1984-1987 set for vinyl reissues

David Sylvian’s four solo albums recorded between 1984 and 1987 are to be reissued in early 2019.

On February 22, Brilliant Trees, Alchemy: An Index Of Possibilities, Gone To Earth and Secrets Of The Beehive will be released on heavyweight 180g vinyl.

Brilliant Trees, Sylvian’s debut solo album from 1984, will launch on a single disc and features the singles Red Guitar, The Ink In The Well and Pulling Punches.

It features guest musicians including Holger Czukay, Jon Hassell, Kenny Wheeler, Mark Isham, Phil Palmer, Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Danny Thompson.

Alchemy: An Index Of Possibilities from 1985 will also arrive on a single disc, with Sylvian joined once again by Czukay, Hassell, Sakamoto and Wheeler, while Robert Fripp and Steve Jansen also guest. It will also feature brand new artwork by Chris Bigg and rare photographs by Yuka Fujii.

New artwork and pictures are also present on the reissue of 1986’s Gone To Earth, which will be presented as a 2LP set and includes the singles singles Silver Moon and Taking The Veil.

Sylvian was joined on the record by Fripp, Wheeler, Jansen and Palmer, along with Bill Nelson, John Taylor, BJ Cole, Mel Collins and Steve Nye.

Finally, Secrets Of The Beehive from 1987 will launch on a single disc and features new artwork based on Nigel Grierson’s original photographs, and it’s been redesigned by Chris Bigg. It features contributions from Sakamoto, Jansen, Isham, Thompson and David Torn.

All the albums will come with a download card and will be released via UMC/Virgin EMI.

Brilliant Trees, Alchemy: An Index Of Possibilities, Gone To Earth and Secrets Of The Beehive are all now available for pre-order. Check out the covers below.