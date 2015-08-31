Roth stops Van Halen show over beer missile

David Lee Roth stopped a Van Halen show this weekend to berate a fan who threw a beer on stage.

The vocalist was angered when the drink was launched at the stage during the band’s show at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, New Jersey.

But he handled the situation with humour – telling the audience he had probably slept with the fan’s wife.

Video shows Roth telling his bandmates, “Wait a second” as he instructs a crewman to clean up the mess on stage. “Somebody just threw a beer up here,” he tells the crowd.

He continues: “In a younger day, I would have promised I would have slept with his girlfriend. At this point in my career, the roughest, most fucked insult I could mak is that I probably already have slept with his wife. Next time, you save the beer for me, you slime.”

He says to the imaginary woman: “Can you control that motherfucker? I’ll talk to you later, sweetheart.”

Van Halen are on tour until October 4.