David Gogo reveals album no.14

Canadian guitarist David Gogo will release his 14th album entitled Vicksburg Call on September 4.

It’ll be the follow-up to 2013’s Come On Down and will be issued via Cordova Bay Records.

He says: “I feel that this album is my strongest to date. It mostly has that riff rockin’ feel, and when you hear the beats, you’ll jump out of your seat.

“I had a lot of fun making Vicksburg Call and I’m really looking forward to taking it on the road and playing it live.”

The CD features Savoy Brown’s Kim Simmonds and Shaw Hall from The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer.

Vicksburg Call tracklist

01. Cuts Me To The Bone 02. Fooling Myself 03. The Loner 04. There’s A Hole 05. Jet Set (Sigh) 06. What’s Not To Like 07. Our Last Goodbye 08. Vicksburg Call 09. Coulda Shoulda Woulda 10. Why