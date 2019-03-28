David Gilmour shares video showing all his guitars that are up for auction

In January this year, David Gilmour revealed he would to sell 120 of his guitars to raise money for his charitable foundation.

He then released a video which showed him discussing some of the instruments while he played some Pink Floyd classics.

He’s now shared a short video showing every guitar that’s going under the hammer at auctioneers Christie's between June 14 and 19.

Check it out below.

Among the instruments up for grabs will be Gilmour’s 1969 Black Stratocaster which he played on albums including The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall.

Gilmour said: “When you’re young and starting off, there are all sorts of reasons for all sorts of guitars. You’re always looking for a new sound – being disorientated on an instrument often gives you a new inspiration.

“That led me into becoming a bit of a collector – I never quite meant to become a collector of guitars, but that’s the way it panned out.”

He added: “The money that this sale hopefully will raise is going to go into my charitable foundation and will be used to help do some good in this world. If we can do our little bit to help with those larger, global issues, I’ll be a happier person.”

The collection is currently on display at Christie’s in King Street, London – and will be until March 31.

A select number of the guitars will then move to Los Angeles on May 7-11, which will then be followed by a sale preview in New York ahead of the June auction.