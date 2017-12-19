David Bowie, Marillion and more to feature in Hansa Studios documentary

A new documentary exploring Berlin’s famous Hansa Studios is to be broadcast next month.

Hansa Studios: By The Wall 1976-90 will air on Sky Arts on January 10 and sees filmmaker Mike Christie delving into the history of the venue and its cultural and artistic significance.

A statement on the release reads: “The iconic Hansa Studio is situated in Berlin’s Potsdamer Platz – virtually alone in a wasteland in West Berlin during the 1970s and 80s, mere metres from where the Berlin Wall once stood and at the very edge of the western world.

“Within its walls, David Bowie created his timeless 1977 albums Low and Heroes – records made in collaboration with Brian Eno. It was during this Hansa period that the phrase was coined, ‘There’s Old Wave. There’s New Wave. And there’s David Bowie.’”

Other artists to record at Hansa include Robert Fripp, Marillion, Iggy Pop, R.E.M., Depeche Mode, U2, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds and Siouxsie And The Banshees.

The documentary features interviews with many of the artists and producers who spent time at the studio, including Fish and his former Marillion bandmates, Michael Stipe, Tony Visconti, Bono and Martin Gore, along with archive footage.

Watch a trailer for the film below.

Listen to King Crimson’s cover of David Bowie’s Heroes

Fish looks back on Misplaced Childhood and Marillion's commercial peak

The 10 best songs by Iggy Pop from 1977–1982