David Bowie track I Can’t Give Everything Away gets lyric video

David Bowie track I Can’t Give Everything Away is the subject of a lyric video created by artist Jonathan Barnbrook, who designed the artwork for final album Blackstar.

The record was released in January, two days before Bowie died after an 18-month cancer battle, at the age of 69.

Barnbrook, who’d worked with him over the previous 14 years, says: “This is really a very simple little video that I wanted to be ultimately positive.

“We start off in the black and white world of Blackstar, but in the final chorus we move to brilliant colour. I saw it as a celebration of David – to say that despite the adversity we face, that human beings are naturally positive.

“They can take the good from the past and use it as something to help with the present. We are a naturally optimistic species and we celebrate the good that we are given.”

Blackstar is one of six Bowie albums that appear in the UK’s top 40 of the first quarter of 2016, as a result of the sales resurgence that followed his death. It’s joined by Best Of Bowie and Nothing Has Changed – The Very Best Of David Bowie in the top 10 over the past three months.

Unheard David Bowie track released as tribute