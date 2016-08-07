Megadeth visit fan in hospital after he was stabbed at show

Megadeth visited a fan in hospital after he was stabbed three times at the band’s show in Neuquen, Argentina.

The fan, named in some reports as Fabian Young, reportedly got into an argument after a woman attempted to rob him at the Estadio Ruca Che venue. An alleged accomplice of the woman, described only as an overweight man wearing a cap, then stabbed the victim in the arm, body and near his spine.

Is is understood the victim was robbed of 5000 pesos (£250).

After the gig, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine said via Twitter that he was going to see the fan in hospital, along with his bandmates.

Mustaine has since reported that the fan will be flown by the tour promoter to see the band in Buenos Aires later this month.

He says: “I really was happy to see him. Our promoter is flying him to Buenos Aires to see the show.”

Earlier, Mustaine said: “Gotta split. A fan got hurt last night. I’m gonna visit him in the hospital. Love you guys, and please for God’s sake be nice to each other.

“I would do the same thing for our fans no matter where they are from.”

Megadeth are on the road in support of their latest album Dystopia. They recently confirmed former Soilwork man Dirk Verbeuren as their new drummer.

