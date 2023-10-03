Dave Kerzner teases new solo abum with six track EP release

US prog rocker Dave Kerzner will release new solo album Heart Land Mines Vol. 1 in October

US prog rocker Dave Kerzner has announced that he will tease his upcoming solo concept album Heart Land Mines Vol. 1 with a downloadable EP called The Eye.

Heart Land Mines Vol. 1 will be released through Kerzner's Sonic Elements label on October 31, while the EP is available now from the Sonic Elements bandcamp page.

"Just like with my previous album, The Traveler, I’ve put together a special selection of songs from the main album that I’m comfortable putting on all popular music platforms," says Kerzner. "The idea behind this approach is that if someone wants to hear more and support what we’re doing they can buy the full album direct from me or through stores like Amazon, iTunes and distributors around the world who carry my albums."

As usual a familar cast list guests on the new album, including Fernando Perdomo, Durga McBroom, Matt Dorsey, guitarist Lyle Workman and recent Porcupine Tree live guitarist Randy McStine.

Kerzner and his band will be performing songs from his forthcoming album at Progstock in Rutherford, New Jersey October 7 and at further upcoming dates.

Get The Eye EP.

