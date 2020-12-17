Dave Grohl covers The Knack for his Hannukah Sessions

Over the past week, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin (who oversaw the recording of 2017’s Concrete And Gold for the band) have paid tribute to some of their favourite Jewish songwriters to celebrate Hannukah. This ‘festival of tasty licks’, as Grohl has dubbed it, has already seen the pair cover songs by the Beastie Boys, Drake, Mountain, Peaches, Bob Dylan and Elastica.

Now, for the penultimate offering of the series, here’s the duo’s take on The Knack’s Frustration.

“Tonight we’re featuring 4 nice Jewish boys whose biggest hit was a song about a nice Jewish girl… ‘My Shalom-a’ or something like that…” Grohl teases in his introduction to the song. “We’re huge fans of New Wave (as well as the “old wave” that came after Moses parted the Red Sea) so we are psyched to present…The Knack!”

Grohl’s Foo Fighters will deliver their tenth studio album Medicine At Midnight on February 5. The album’s first single, Shame Shame, is out now.