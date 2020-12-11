Watch Dave Grohl’s wildly enthusiastic cover of Beastie Boys’ classic Sabotage

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters’ producer Greg Kurstin have kicked off their eight-song Hanukkah Sessions series with a spirited take on Beastie Boys’ classic Sabotage.

The duo’s version of the Beastie Boys’ Ill Communication-era single is the first of eight cover versions they’ve lined up to celebrate the eight days of Hanukkah.



Grohl and Kurstin say: “As the only Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers with a lyric about kugel, we thought it would be a shanda to not kick off this party with New York’s (and Abraham’s) finest…known by some as Shadrach, Meshach, and Abedenego, known by others as Ad-Rock, Mike D, and MCA…known by their Imas and Abbas as Adam Horovitz, Mike Diamond and Adam Yauch… Beastie Boys!



Look out for the moment where Grohl drops a drum stick on the floor and casually carries on without missing a beat.

Grohl and Kurstin’s Hannukah Sessions series will continue nightly through to December 18. We'll be keeping you abreast of each cover song across the holiday season.

The new Foo Fighters album, Medicine At Midnight, will be released on February 5. Speaking to Kerrang! earlier this year, Grohl promised that his band’s tenth album, the follow-up to 2017’s Concrete And Gold, will feature “big guitars, big fuckin’ grooves and big fuckin’ choruses.”