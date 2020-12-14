2020 gets even weirder with Dave Grohl covering Peaches on day four of his Hanukkah Sessions

Forget The Twelve Days Of Christmas, this season already has its soundtrack, courtesy of Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters’ producer Greg Kurstin marking the eight days of Hanukkah with their cover version series The Hanukkah Sessions.

In celebration of the Festival of Lights, or as the Foo Fighters frontman would have it, “the festival of tasty licks”, the duo are honouring the holiday by covering songs by Jewish artists and they’ve now reached day four, with a version of Peaches’ racy Fuck The Pain Away, the opening track of her 2000 album The Teaches of Peaches.



Kids, fingers in ear-holes please. Not only is this latest cover a goldmine for classic Grohlish-ness, it hosts the 'Canadian Rock G-dess' Peaches herself, and, wait for it, includes the frontman delightfully rapping about er... mouth to dad-bod contact, (paraphrased, of course).

So far, the series that just keeps giving, has covered Beastie Boys’ Sabotage, Drake’s Hotline Bling and Mountain’s Mississippi Queen, with each track sure to elicit a giggle or two from even the most hard-faced of holiday scrooges. If you fancy a full flavour of what Grohl and Kurstin have to offer this Hanukkah, all covers can be found on the Foo Fighters’ YouTube channel.

Fear not, Grohl hasn’t entirely opted out of Christmas celebrations this year. He’ll be back with Amazon Music for a virtual concert on December 15, as well as a belated offering on February 5 in the form the new Foo Fighters album Medicine At Midnight.

So there you have it... a cover none of us never knew we needed. Who knows what the fifth day of Hanukkah will bring?