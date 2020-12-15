Watch Dave Grohl’s brilliant Hannukah Sessions take on a Bob Dylan classic

Dave Grohl has clearly taken the notion of December being the season of giving to heart, as he and Foo Fighters’ producer Greg Kurstin have been generously serving up cover version of songs by Jewish artists each night to celebrate Hannukah.

This ‘festival of tasty licks’, as Grohl has cheekily subtitled his Hannukah Sessions series, has already delivered takes on anthems by the Beastie Boys, Drake, Mountain and Peaches, and now the Foo’s frontman and Kurstin have taken a trip to Greenwich Village circa 1966 for a raw, earthy on Bob Dylan’s Rainy Day Women #12 & 35, the opening track on the the legendary singer/songwriter’s Blonde On Blonde album.

“So now everybody must get stoned (not in the Law of Moses sense) as we put some blood on this track: Rainy Day Women 12&35 by the immortal @bobdylan!” our dynamic duo declare.

Grohl will reunite with his Foo Fighters pals for an appearance on Amazon Music’s Holiday Plays virtual concert series tonight (December 15). The new Foo Fighters album Medicine At Midnight is set for a February 5 release next year.

Expect another Hannukah Sessions update right here tomorrow.