Hear Jack Black and Dave Grohl team up with Ozzy Osbourne’s producer on joyously heavy new song I Feel Alive

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

The star-studded collaboration is part of the soundtrack for Black’s new film A Minecraft Movie

Jack Black in 2024 and Dave Grohl performing with Foo Fighters in 2024
(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame | HELLE ARENSBAK/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Jack Black has teamed up with Dave Grohl and others on a song for his new film A Minecraft Movie.

I Feel Alive features Black on lead vocals and Grohl handling drums. The track also has Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens Of The Stage playing guitar, plus co-production from Black, Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone) and Mark Ronson (Queens Of The Stone Age, Amy Winehouse). Have a listen below,

Black and Grohl have collaborated musically many times before, with the Foo Fighters/ex-Nirvana man drumming on every studio album by the actor’s comedy rock project Tenacious D. Grohl also appeared as the Devil in Black’s film Tenacious D: The Pick Of Destiny in 2006.

Tenacious D are currently on hiatus. The band temporarily went their separate ways last year, after Black’s bandmate Kyle Gass joked about the assassination attempt against President Donald Trump, which happened just hours earlier. Black said he was “blindsided” by the joke in a statement and cancelled all of the band’s plans, though he told Variety that they will return later down the line.

Last month, the first new Tenacious D music since their hiatus came out. A cover of REO Speedwagon’s Keep On Loving You, it was featured on Good Music To Lift Los Angeles: a charity album raising funds for those affected by the Southern California wildfires earlier this year. Whether it was recorded before or after the band went on their break is unclear.

Grohl remains active in Foo Fighters, although that band too has suffered recent controversy. Last year, the frontman revealed that he had fathered a child outside of his marriage. In the aftermath, they cancelled a planned performance at the Southside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The band have no further live plans at time of publication.

A Minecraft Movie – starring Black, Jason Momoa and Danielle Brooks – comes out on April 4.

A Minecraft Movie Soundtrack | I Feel Alive (Official Lyric Video) - Jack Black | WaterTower Music - YouTube A Minecraft Movie Soundtrack | I Feel Alive (Official Lyric Video) - Jack Black | WaterTower Music - YouTube
Watch On
Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

More about metal hammer
Tobias Forge in 2024 and Ghost frontman Papa V Perpetua in 2025

Ghost’s Tobias Forge says he’s “technically a solo artist”: “My job is a group effort”
Buckethead and Axl Rose onstage

Psychic tests! Pet wolves! Chicken coops! Guns N' Roses and the wild ride towards Chinese Democracy
Tobias Forge in 2024 and Ghost frontman Papa V Perpetua in 2025

Ghost’s Tobias Forge says he’s “technically a solo artist”: “My job is a group effort”
See more latest
Most Popular
Tobias Forge in 2024 and Ghost frontman Papa V Perpetua in 2025
Ghost’s Tobias Forge says he’s “technically a solo artist”: “My job is a group effort”
Geordie Brown publicity photo
Foreigner's farewell tour will visit Canada with a singer and actor from Nova Scotia as frontman
Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham press photos
Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham are working together again
The Darkness wearing business suits
In these troubled times, what we really need is a honky tonk single from The Darkness tackling the issue of male flatulence during lovemaking
Nancy Wilson
"It's embarrassing to be American now." Heart's Nancy Wilson hits out at America's "salacious billionaire culture" and says it's embarrassing to be an American in 2025
Steven WIlson
"I'm not as humourless as my music!" Steven Wilson announces comedians as support acts for upcoming London Palladium shows
Metallica in 1996
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett is open to making another Load-style album: “We might just say, ‘OK, let’s go back to the ’90s again.’ It’s not a bad idea.”
Corey Glover
Watch Living Colour's Corey Glover deliver a killer performance of the band's signature anthem Cult Of Personality on The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Pogues in 1988
“It was wonderful, ecstatic, thrilling, boring, horrible, oppressive, heartbreaking." The Pogues' Jem Finer on life in a band with the "maddening" Shane MacGowan
Peter Murphy
“This new album is as powerful as any of my work to date.” Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy announces Silver Shade, his first solo album in 11 years, featuring collaborations with Trent Reznor, Tool's Justin Chancellor and Boy George