Hear Jack Black and Dave Grohl team up with Ozzy Osbourne’s producer on joyously heavy new song I Feel Alive

Jack Black has teamed up with Dave Grohl and others on a song for his new film A Minecraft Movie.

I Feel Alive features Black on lead vocals and Grohl handling drums. The track also has Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens Of The Stage playing guitar, plus co-production from Black, Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone) and Mark Ronson (Queens Of The Stone Age, Amy Winehouse). Have a listen below,

Black and Grohl have collaborated musically many times before, with the Foo Fighters/ex-Nirvana man drumming on every studio album by the actor’s comedy rock project Tenacious D. Grohl also appeared as the Devil in Black’s film Tenacious D: The Pick Of Destiny in 2006.

Tenacious D are currently on hiatus. The band temporarily went their separate ways last year, after Black’s bandmate Kyle Gass joked about the assassination attempt against President Donald Trump, which happened just hours earlier. Black said he was “blindsided” by the joke in a statement and cancelled all of the band’s plans, though he told Variety that they will return later down the line.

Last month, the first new Tenacious D music since their hiatus came out. A cover of REO Speedwagon’s Keep On Loving You, it was featured on Good Music To Lift Los Angeles: a charity album raising funds for those affected by the Southern California wildfires earlier this year. Whether it was recorded before or after the band went on their break is unclear.

Grohl remains active in Foo Fighters, although that band too has suffered recent controversy. Last year, the frontman revealed that he had fathered a child outside of his marriage. In the aftermath, they cancelled a planned performance at the Southside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The band have no further live plans at time of publication.

A Minecraft Movie – starring Black, Jason Momoa and Danielle Brooks – comes out on April 4.

