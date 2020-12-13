Night 3 of Dave Grohl’s Hanukkah Sessions delivers a guitar-free take on Mountain’s Mississippi Queen

If you’ve been keeping up abreast of this week’s music news you may be aware that Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has decided to celebrate Hannukah by releasing a cover version of a song by a Jewish artist on each night of the eight-day festival.

So far, Grohl - in partnership with Foo Fighters’ producer Greg Kurstin - has impressed with covers of the Beastie Boys’ Sabotage (video highlight: Grohl’s unflappable response to dropping a drumstick mid-song)) and Drake’s Hotline Bling (video highlight: Grohl’s dad dancing), so who knew what magic night three might throw up?

Wonder no more, for episode three in the Hannukah Sessions series is now with us, and it features a raw and rowdy version of Mountain’s Mississippi Queen, the best known song on the band’s 1970 debut album, Climbing! Those unfamiliar with the track might perhaps care to have a blast of the original recording before checking out the Grohl/Kurstin version, but whatever, you do you, we’re not your Mom. We do ask, however, that you give Grohl props for his inspired make-shift ‘cowbell’… and indeed Greg Kurstin’s filthy keyboard tone.

Let’s do this.

Talk about making a mountain out of a mohel ... named Leslie Weinstein at his bris, the singer of our next band built a wailing wall of guitar as Leslie West. Check out our take on a track from Leslie’s monolithic band, MOUNTAIN.#HappyHanukkah #HanukkahSessions pic.twitter.com/NlimF6QBgzDecember 13, 2020

When all this is just a pleasant memory, on February 5, to be precise, Foo Fighters will be releasing their tenth studio album Medicine At Midnight. But let’s live in the moment. Three down, five to go…