Dave Grohl goes BritPop with a cheeky cover of Elastica’s Connection

Has there ever been an online experience to match the sheer joy of Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s Hannukah Sessions series? Over the past week, the Foo Fighters frontman and Concrete And Gold producer Kurstin have lovingly paid tribute to some of their favourite Jewish songwriters for what Grohl has dubbed a ‘festival of tasty licks’, reimagining anthems by the Beastie Boys, Drake, Mountain, Peaches and, most recently, Bob Dylan. And our dynamic duo are not done yet…

Night six of the eight night series sees Grohl revisit his love of BritPop, a golden age for indie kids, with a spirited sprint through Elastica’s Connection, the London quartet’s third single, originally released on October 10, 1994, and later just one of the highlights of the group’s brilliant self-titled 1995 album.

From Brit Milot to Britpop…here’s one of the coolest tracks from the 90’s….sung by the very cool…and Jewish…Justine Frischmann…ELASTICA!#hanukkahsessions #happyhanukkah pic.twitter.com/vTO2w3L4PrDecember 16, 2020

We’ve literally no idea which musical genre Grohl and Kurstin are going to draw inspiration from for the penultimate song in their highly entertaining series, but we’re excited to find out.

Lest anyone has forgotten amid all this fun, Grohl’s Foo Fighters will deliver their tenth studio album Medicine At Midnight on February 5.

PS: DG, if you’re reading this, one of our number would have preferred to hear you and Mr Kurstin tackle Stutter, fyi, but no biggie…