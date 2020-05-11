Dave Grohl compares new Foo Fighters album to Bowie's Let's Dance

Foo Fighters vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl has given another insight into what fans can expect to hear once their new studio album is released.

The band have wrapped up work on the follow-up to 2017’s Concrete And Gold, with Grohl checking in back in March to say that it’s “unlike anything we’ve ever done.”

Now, in a new video interview with Los Angeles radio station ALT 98.7 FM, which also features his mother Virginia, Grohl has compared its vibe to David Bowie's 1983 Let's Dance album.

Grohl says: “I’m supposed to be on tour right now. We were supposed to start the tour in April, and I was really looking forward to it, because we finished making a record and the record is so good. We were so excited for people to hear it, and we were so excited to go out and play it.

“It's filled with these anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It's almost like a dance record in a weird way. Not an EDM, disco, modern dance record – it's got groove.

“To me, it's like our David Bowie's Let's Dance record. That's what we wanted to make, because we were, like, 'Let's make this really up, fun record.’

“It’s got its dark corners, but we were so excited to go out an play and then we just hit pause on everything.”

Last month in one of his Dave’s True Stories posts on Instagram, Grohl recalled the time when Bowie told him to “fuck off” after an email exchange between the pair.

The Foos have rescheduled their Van Tour, with the shows now taking place across North America in October and December.

Foo Fighters Van Tour: Rescheduled 2020 dates

Oct 01: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Oct 03: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH

Oct 05: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Oct 07: Grand rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Oct 09: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Oct 13: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Oct 15: Green Bay Resch Complex, WI

Oct 17: Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena, KS

Dec 01: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

Dec 03: Albuquerque Santa Ana Star Center, NM

Dec 05: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ