Foo Fighters: Our new album is unlike anything we’ve ever done before

Foo Fighters vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl says the band's upcoming studio album is “unlike anything we’ve ever done.”

Grohl revealed last month that the new record had been completed. And in a new interview with Kerrang, Grohl has given an insight into what fans can expect when the follow-up to 2017's Concrete And Gold launches.

He says: “We just finished another record, and I’m so proud of it. It’s unlike anything we’ve ever done.

“I’m fucking excited for people to hear it and I can’t wait to jump on that stage to play it. There are choruses on this record that 50-fucking-thousand people are gonna sing, and it’s gonna bring everyone’s hearts together in that moment. And that’s what it’s all about.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Foo Fighters recently revealed that they would head out on the road on The Van Tour across North America throughout April and May to mark their 25th anniversary.

The band said: “Congratulations… you’re old! You’ve been going to see Foo Fighters shows for 25 years now! What better way to celebrate than joining the band in commemorating its silver anniversary in some of the same cities where the first Foo Fighters shows took place in 1995?”

News of the tour came just days after Grohl revealed he was also working on a documentary titled What Drives Us about vans and van touring.

Foo Fighters The Van Tour 2020 North American dates

Apr 12: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Apr 14: Albuquerque Santa Ana Star Center, NM

Apr 16: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

Apr 18: Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena, KS

Apr 20: Knoxville Thompson-Boiling Arena, TN

May 10: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

May 12: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

May 14: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

May 18: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Arena, OH

May 20: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Foo Fighters 2020 European tour dates

Jun 10: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 14: MilanI-Days, Italy

Jun 14-17: Festival de Nimes, France

Jun 19: Lisbon Rock In Rio Lisboa, Portugal