Darryl Way to join Curved Air anniversary show

Curved Air will be joined by original member Darryl Way at their upcoming 45th anniversary show in London.

Way will join the current lineup on stage at Under The Bridge on September 4. The band will be performing their greatest hits along with material from the latest album North Star. They will also play debut album Air Conditioning in its entirety.

Way says: “I’m looking forward to playing with my old band again and meeting up with our most dedicated fans.”

Way last performed with the band in 2009 and has worked as a solo artist since. He released classical album Ultra Violins in 2013 and his first prog album in 25 years, Children Of The Cosmos, is out now.

Tickets for the show are available via the venue’s website.