Curved Air mark 45th anniversary with special show

Curved Air have announced a special 45th anniversary concert in London on September 4.

The show, at Chelsea’s Under The Bridge, will see Sonja Kristina and co performing 1970 debut album Air Conditioning in full for the first time ever.

The rest of the set will include popular tracks from throughout their history, including material from last year’s release North Star.

The show will be recorded for a future DVD release.

Promoters say: “Expect Curved Air to thrill with fire and virtuosity at this special and unique one-off concert.” Tickets for the Air Conditioning To North Star show are on sale now.

