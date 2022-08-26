Darryl Way and Steve Hogarth join forces on new single Morpheus

Former Curved Air violinist Darryl Way will release The Rock Artist's Progress concept album and novel this September

Darryl Way & Steve Hogarth
Former Curved Air violinist Darryl Way  has teamed up with his good friend, Marillion singer Steve Hogarth (Hogarth was best man at Way's wedding, where the above photo is taken from), for new single Morpheus, which you can listen to below.

Morpheus is taken from Way's upcoming new album The Rock Artist’s Progress, a unique project that consists of a concept album and novel, which will be released through Spirit Of Unicorn Music on September 23.

The album and novel are intrinsically linked, although the direct connection is being kept under wraps for now, and sold as a bundle, and the project is described as, “A playful and intimate account of one young man's experiences of London's vibrant music scene, in the late 60s.” 

The novel was written by Charles Shorwell and follows the story of Daniel Luckham, a young classical pianist studying at the Royal College of Music in 1968. Seduced by the rock music scene and vibrant counterculture in London, he leaves college to pursue a career in rock, but some bad decisions lead him down a dark and dangerous alley. The novel includes musical illustrations created by Way that can be clicked on and listened to while reading. 

Pre-orders for The Rock Artist’s Progress will open next week

