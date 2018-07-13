Daron Malakian’s Scars On Broadway premiere Guns Are Loaded

Daron Malakian’s Scars On Broadway have shared a stream of their new track Guns Are Loaded.

It’s the latest material taken from the System Of A Down guitarist’s upcoming album Dictator.

The band previously revealed the title track and Lives from the record that’ll arrive next Friday (July 20).

Speaking about Dictator, Malakian told Rolling Stone: “I recorded the album and then around that time System Of A Down started playing live again.

“Every time we'd play live, there'd be conversations like, ‘Maybe we'll do an album.’ So being the guy who wrote the majority of almost all the System songs in the past, I was like, ‘All right, let me see what's happening with it. Let me hold on to these songs and let me see how this develops.’

“We talked about it and we weren't all on the same page. Not everybody was into the idea. But every time we played live, it kept coming up.”

He added: “I just got to the point where a lot of people were asking about the Scars album, so I was like, ‘I’m going to put this album out.’”

Earlier this week, Malakian suggested that the reason there hadn’t been a SOAD album since 2005’s Hypnotize was down to frontman Serj Tankian. That drew a response from the singer earlier today, when he issued a lengthy post about the reasons behind the delay.

A full tracklist for Dictator will be revealed over the coming days.