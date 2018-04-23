Daron Malakian’s Scars On Broadway release striking video for new track Lies

System Of A Down guitarist Daron Malakian and his Scars On Broadway project have launched a video for their new single Lives.

A stream of the track was previously released, with the striking video directed by Hayk Matevosyan said to be “about celebrating life in the face of tragedy.”

The video launch coincides with the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, with a portion of proceeds from sales of the single on iTunes going towards Armenia Fund’s Lives Campaign, which supplies first aid kits for those in Artsakh villages which are under threat from Azerbaijan’s armed forces.

Malakian says: “I want to help the innocent people currently caught in Azerbaijan’s ceasefire violations against the Republic of Artsakh and prevent another genocide against Armenians.”

As for the video, Malakian says: “The traditional Armenian folk dances and colourful costumes that you see in the video are an homage to Armenia’s rich history and culture.

“The song and the imagery in the video are meant to inspire pride among – and empower – the survivors of a historical tragedy.”

Lives will feature on Daron Malakian And Scars On Broadway’s new album Dictator, which will be released on July 20. Further details will be revealed in due course.