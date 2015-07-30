Darkness premiere Last Of Our Kind video

The Darkness have unveiled a video for the title track from fourth album Last Of Our Kind.

The song includes audio contributions from more than 500 people after Justin Hawkins and co invited fans to get involved last year. The video features 15 of those followers, who were chosen to come to the video shoot and asked to “get freaky on camera.”

Hawkins says: “Where would we be without our fans? We wouldn’t have a video for a start. Or at least, we wouldn’t have a video with quite so many brilliant people in it. I’m so proud of them – they never disappoint us.”

Last Of Our Kind is the third single released from the album, alongside Barbarian and Open Fire.

The Darkness are currently playing festival dates with new drummer Rufus Taylor, and they perform a full-size UK tour starting in November.

BLAST OF OUR KIND UK TOUR

Nov 30: Norwich Open Dec 01: Cambridge Corn Exchange Dec 01: Nottingham Rock City Dec 04: Newcastle O2 Academy Dec 05: Glasgow O2 Academy Dec 09: Leeds O2 Academy Dec 10: Manchester Academy Dec 11: Birmingham O2 Academy Dec 13: Bristol O2 Academy Dec 14: Southampton O2 Guildhall Dec 15: Bexhill De La Warr Pavillion Dec 17: Bournemouth O2 Academy Dec 19: Oxford O2 Academy Dec 20: London Roundhouse