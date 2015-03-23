The Darkness Open Fire

The Darkness have published the audio for Open Fire, the first single to be taken from the band’s Last Of Our Kind album. Both single and album — the follow-up to 2012’s Hot Cakes — will be released on June 1.

Having just finished a warm-up tour of Ireland, their first dates with new drummer Emily Dolan Davies, the band are offering fans the chance to win tickets to an album launch party.

Last of Our Kind will be released on limited edition colour vinyl, compact disc and as digital files. No further tour dates have been announced as yet.