D’arcy Wretzky hits back at Smashing Pumpkins’ claims

Former Smashing Pumpkins bassist D’arcy Wretzky has hit back at Billy Corgan after a statement from the band claimed she had declined an offer to rejoin.

The Pumpkins are teasing a countdown on their website, pointing to an announcement on Thursday – thought to be confirmation that original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha will reunite for live shows and possible new material.

Original bassist Wretzky won’t be part of those plans, though, claiming that a contract offer to her to be involved was later rescinded.

That led to a response from the Pumpkins yesterday, with the band reporting that they had, in fact, invited her to take part on numerous occasions, but that she “always deferred.”

Then, last night, Wretzky shared a series of text messages with Alternative Nation between Corgan and herself on their conversations regarding her rejoining the band.

Now, in a lengthy interview with Alternative Nation, Wretzky goes into detail about the situation, claiming that Corgan is “insufferable” and that an original lineup reunion was only touted as he was “in a hole” due to his failed pro-wrestling venture.

Speaking about Corgan, Wretzky says: “I really enjoyed our friendship. I really, really did, so much, but he’s just the same. If you say one tiny thing from the past – you have to see the texts to understand – but when it comes to money, he’s just disgusting.

“We almost immediately started talking about a reunion, because he said to me, ‘Well, maybe you know, and maybe you don’t, but with this wrestling thing I kind of got myself into a bit of a hole.’

“That was one of the first things he said to me, it was like the second conversation we had, but we didn’t want to do the ‘reunion.’

“We both wanted to do the band again, be a band again, not just do a reunion. Billy always said, ‘Oh, I’ll never do just a reunion and play the oldies just for money.’ That’s exactly what it is now.”

Wretzky also says that while Corgan can be “charming and fun” she wasn’t aware of “a lot of the crazy stuff, like he supports Trump. What? The shapeshifting thing.”

She adds: “I honestly think he may have a brain tumour. He’s always been insufferable.”

Wretzky left Smashing Pumpkins in 1999. However, in 2016, Corgan confirmed that they were both back on speaking terms – a move that led to speculation that the original lineup could reform.

Billy Corgan won't reunite original Pumpkins lineup