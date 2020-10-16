Daniel Tompkins streams brand new single The Gift

TesseracT singer Daniel Tompkins has streamed his brand new single The Gift. The track is taken from his upcoming album Ruins, which will be released through Kscope on December 11.

The Gift features a guest appearance from Trivium guitarist Matt Heafy, whilst Ruins also features guest appearances from fellow guitarists Paul Ortiz (Chimp Spanner) and Australian Plini.

“It was an honour to be featured on The Gift," says Heafy. "Having been a longtime fan of TesseracT and Dan, this was a wonderful collaboration to take part of. People are going to be floored with this release.”

Ruins, the follow-up to Tompkins' Prog-Award winning debut album, 2019's Castles, takes a more aggressive and darker approach than the electronic debut, with producer Ortiz helping re-work the material from the debut. Whilst the the lyrical and conceptual side still represents the same ideas, the new version Ruins is significantly different to Castles with the addition of Tompkins’ signature aggressive versus clean vocal style. It was felt that renaming the album and each song was appropriate and aside from the lyrics, it is essentially a completely new album.

Pre-order Ruins.

(Image credit: Kscope)

Daniel Tompkins: Ruins

1. Wounded Wings (Feat. Plini)

2. Ruins

3. Tyrant

4. Stains of Betrayal

5. Empty Vows

6. Sweet The Tongue

7. A Dark Kind of Angel

8. The Gift (Feat. Matthew K Heafy)