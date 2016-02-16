Dani Wilde in Changes video

Dani Wilde has released a video for her track Changes, taken from recent album Songs About You.

Winner of the the Best Female Vocalist award at last year’s British Blues Awards, she says the lyrics explore her experiences as a first-time touring musician in her twenties.

Wilde tells The Blues: “It’s about regrets and mistakes, and the sex drugs and rock’n’roll lifestyle. Back then the band and I were all a bit wild to say the least – nowadays I prefer a cup of tea on the road, a good book to read in the van, early nights and to come home to my boyfriend at the end.”

Songs About You features Madonna and Sting drummer Fergus Gerrand and Kula Shaker cellist Bethany Porter, among others, and the video was shot by Vogue photographer Philip James. Wilde says: “Philip also happens to be a big fan of the blues, so we were a great team. I’m wearing black angel wings in the video – an angel fallen from grace.”

The album is on sale now. Wilde launches a UK tour next month.