Rage Against The Machine get orchestral makeover

Orchestral collective Metamorphestra have released a video containing their cover version of Rage Against The Machine classic Bulls On Parade.

It appears on their work Tantamount and they’ve launched the promo to attract funding towards their debut full-length record, The Ship Of Theseus.

Metamorphestra say: “If you pledge to the Kickstarter, you can download both Tantamount and the new album. We’re going to be covering System Of A Down, the Mars Volta, Muse, Radiohead, Deftones, and more.”

Leader Nick Proch reports: “Metamorphestra brings an oversized, high-energy, film score-esque approach to familiar songs. You’ve probably heard the originals on the radio, but you’ve never heard them played by a giant orchestra of LA’s finest session players, recorded and mixed in world-class recording studios.

“Sceptical? Check out what Rage Against the Machine sound like when you throw in some screaming trumpets, a mess of string players, and a whole lot of energy into one recording studio.” They previously released a cover of RATM’s Killing In The Name, available below.

Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine unveiled their supergroup Prophets Of Rage earlier this year, featuring members of Public Enemy and Cypress Hill. Although frontman Zack de la Rocha hasn’t taken part, the band say the door remains open to him.

Prophets Of Rage aim to release an EP every six months for the foreseeable future.

