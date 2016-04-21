Dan Patlansky in Run video

Dan Patlansky is premiering the video for his track Run with TeamRock.

The song is taken from Patlansky’s upcoming seventh album Introvertigo, which is released on May 6. Run features on the cover mount CD in the current issue of Classic Rock magazine, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

South African bluesman Patlansky previously explained the album’s title. He said: “I’m an introvert. When an introvert spends more than five minutes with an extrovert, the introvert gets a kind of dizzy feeling because of the energy the extrovert is drawing from you.

“I experience that all the time. Even though the songs are about different things, it all comes from the mind and the force of an introvert.”

He describes Run as “a song about running away from mob mentality. The fact is, when people gather in large numbers, their IQs tend to drop. They say and do stupid things.”

Patlansky supports King King on their upcoming UK tour and also plays a number of headline shows.

Dan Patlansky Introvertigo tracklist

Run Poor Old John Sonnova Faith Loosen Up The Grip Heartbeat Stop The Messin’ Bet On Me Still Wanna Be Your Man Western Decay Queen Puree

May 12: Manchester Academy (with King King)

May 13: Gateshead Sage (with King King)

May 14: Glasgow O2 ABC (with King King)

May 15: Sheffield City Hall (with King King)

May 18: Gloucester Guildhall (with King King)

May 19: Crawley Hawth (with King King)

May 20: Salisbury City Hall (with King King)

May 21: Birmingham Town Hall (with King King)

May 22: Poole Mr Kyps

Jun 06: Shoreham Ropetackle Arts Centre

Jun 07: Cardiff Globe

Jun 09: London Jazz Cafe

Jun 10: Leek Foxlow Arts Centre

Jun 11: Chesterfield Real Time Live

Jun 12: Chester Live Rooms