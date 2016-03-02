Dan Patlansky explains 8th album Introvertigo

Dan Patlansky discusses his upcoming album Introvertigo in a video he’s premiered with TeamRock.

The follow-up to last year’s Dear Silence Thieves will be released on May 6, ahead of a UK tour with King King and a headline tour afterwards.

Patlansky says in the video: “I’m an introvert. When an introvert spends more than five minutes with an extrovert, the introvert gets a kind of dizzy feeling because of the energy the extrovert is drawing from you.

“I experience that all the time. Even though the songs are about different things, it all comes from the mind and the force of an introvert.”

Introvertigo is available for pre-order now via Amazon and iTunes.

Dan Patlansky UK tour with King King

May 12: Manchester Academy

May 13: Gateshead Sage

May 14: Glasgow O2 ABC

May 15: Sheffield City Hall

May 18: Gloucester Guildhall

May 19: Crawley Hawth

May 20: Salisbury City Hall

May 21: Birmingham Town Hall

Dan Patlansky UK headline tour

May 22: Poole Mr Kyps

Jun 06: Shoreham Ropetackle Arts Centre

Jun 07: Cardiff Globe

Jun 09: London Jazz Cafe

Jun 10: Leek Foxlow Arts Centre

Jun 11: Chesterfield Real Time Live

Jun 12: Chester Live Rooms

Introvertigo tracklist