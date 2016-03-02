Dan Patlansky explains 8th album Introvertigo

Dan Patlansky discusses his upcoming album Introvertigo in a video he’s premiered with TeamRock.
The follow-up to last year’s Dear Silence Thieves will be released on May 6, ahead of a UK tour with King King and a headline tour afterwards.
Patlansky says in the video: “I’m an introvert. When an introvert spends more than five minutes with an extrovert, the introvert gets a kind of dizzy feeling because of the energy the extrovert is drawing from you.
“I experience that all the time. Even though the songs are about different things, it all comes from the mind and the force of an introvert.”
Introvertigo is available for pre-order now via Amazon and iTunes.
Dan Patlansky UK tour with King King
May 12: Manchester Academy
May 13: Gateshead Sage
May 14: Glasgow O2 ABC
May 15: Sheffield City Hall
May 18: Gloucester Guildhall
May 19: Crawley Hawth
May 20: Salisbury City Hall
May 21: Birmingham Town Hall
Dan Patlansky UK headline tour
May 22: Poole Mr Kyps
Jun 06: Shoreham Ropetackle Arts Centre
Jun 07: Cardiff Globe
Jun 09: London Jazz Cafe
Jun 10: Leek Foxlow Arts Centre
Jun 11: Chesterfield Real Time Live
Jun 12: Chester Live Rooms
Introvertigo tracklist
- Run
- Poor Old John
- Sonnova Faith
- Loosen Up The Grip
- Heartbeat
- Stop The Messin’
- Bet On Me
- Still Wanna Be Your Man
- Western Decay
- Queen Puree