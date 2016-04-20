The New Issue of Classic Rock is On Sale Now, and it's a 3-D Spectacular

Is this the end of AC/DC? Plus, we look back album-by-album at the legacy of this incredible band, including:

The first albums

Under the skin of High Voltage (the first one) and T.N.T.

High Voltage/Dirty Deeds

The band’s first releases outside Australia steered them closer to worldwide fame.

Let There Be Rock/Powerage/If You Want Blood

Album sales were stalling, but they came back fighting.

Highway To Hell

Immortal riffs, iconic tunes… Hell never sounded so good.

Back In Black/For Those About To Rock We Salute You

Goodbye Bon Scott, hello Brian Johnson. A new era begins.

Flick Of The Switch/Fly On The Wall

The band go back to basics (and produce themselves).

Who Made Who/Blow Up Your Video

AC/DC confront alcoholism and write a film soundtrack.

The Razor’s Edge/Ballbreaker/Stiff Upper Lip

It’s mixed fortunes when along comes producer Rick Rubin.

Black Ice/Rock Or Bust

As Malcolm Young’s health began to deteriorate, did they give up? Hell no, as these last two albums proved.

Malcolm Young

The lost interview with AC/DC’s rhythm guitarist and all-round ringmaster.

Features

Keith Emerson

Our tribute to the late, iconic keyboard maestro, formerly of ELP, The Nice and numerous other projects.

Sixx:A.M.

Goodbye Mötley Crüe, hello Sixx:A.M.! Crüe leader Nikki Sixx flies the flag for his new band.

Ian Anderson

Rock star, MBE, flute legend, fish farmer… The Jethro Tull man on what life has taught him about the world.

Sir Lenny Henry

What’s a comedian and knight of the realm doing making a blues album with King Crimson guitarist Jakko Jakszyk?

Rick Wakeman

The trials and triumphs of the cape-wearing prog mastermind – the man who turned down joining Bowie’s Spiders to join Yes.

What’s on your free CD

Big Guns: Fifteen electric tracks set to stun, from Joe Perry and Terry Reid, Sixx:A.M., Purson, Ace Frehley, Hawkwind and many more…

Regular features

The Dirt

The Rolling Stones immortalised in huge Saatchi Gallery exhibition… Joe Perry on the record he’s made with Terry Reid… The latest on GN’R… The end of the Eagles… Welcome back The Treatment, Black Mountain and Lee Aaron… Say hello to Vodun and The Bonnevilles, say goodbye to Andy ‘Thunderclap’ Newman, Ya’acov ‘Rusty’ Burns, Nik Green…

Raw Power

Out-of-this-world sound with the Moon headphone amp.

The Stories Behind The Songs - Aerosmith

The tale of Tyler, Perry and co’s feelgood, career-propelling hit Dude (Looks Like A Lady).

Q&A - Black Stone Cherry

US election fears, tour memories and escaped testicles with the Kentucky hard-rock foursome.

Reviews

New albums from Purson, Judas Priest, Hawkwind, Sixx:A.M., Bad Company, The Rides, Wire, Ace Frehley, Dan Patlansky, Diamond Head… Reissues from Metallica, Cream, The Replacements, Iggy & The Stooges, Rick Wakeman, The Move, Free, Rolling Stones… DVDs, films and books on Phil Lynott, Jeff Beck, Keith Moon, Rainbow, Brian Pern, Ramones, Kurt Cobain… Live reviews of Muse, Monster Magnet, Babymetal, Caravan, Primal Scream…

Buyer’s Guide - Steve Marriott

Your definitive guide to the Humble Pie and Small Faces guitarist/songwriter.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Yes, Flamin’ Groovies, Southside Johnny & The Astbury Jukes, Zakk Wylde and Buck & Evans. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load - Donovan

The Mellow Yellow man gets deep ’n’ meaningful.

