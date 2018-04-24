Damanek And Southern Empire Added Extra Live Date

International prog collective Damanek and Australian prog rockers Southern Empire have added a further date to their joint In Flight tour for this November.

The bands will now also play Swindon's Victoria venue on November 27. "We are very pleased to announce that we have been able to add in an additional UK Date to the schedule with a stop off at The Victoria in Swindon on Tuesday 27th November. This will in fact be the first UK date on the itinerary," the band told Prog. "This will be a special night for Sean (Timms) as his family hail originally from Swindon and he still has relatives there… No doubt they will turn out to welcome him home!"

Both bands are hoping to release new albums ahead of the live dates. Southern Empire's Southern Empire 2 is slated for a Summer release to be followed by a second Damanek album, In Flight. Both albums will be released on the GEP label.

Both band's will play:

Nov 17: Pwllheli HRH Prog, UK (Southern Empire)

Nov 21: Reichenbach Bergkeller, Germany (Damanek, Southern Empire, Seven Steps To The Green Door)

Nov 22: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium (Damanek, Southern Empire, Seven Steps To The Green Door)

Nov 24: Zoetermeer De Boerderi, Netherlands (Damanek, Southern Empire, Seven Steps To The Green Door)

Nov 27: Swindon Victoria (Damanek, Southern Empire)

Nov 28: Southampton Talking Heads, UK (Damanek, Southern Empire)

Nov 29: Bilston The Robin 2, UK (Damanek, Southern Empire)

Nov 30: London Boston Music Room, UK (Damanek, Southern Empire)

Dec 01: Maltby Classic Rock Society, UK (Damanek, Southern Empire)