Cytota launch Sinnocence video

Brummie metalcore crew Cytota have unveiled their newest video.
Sinnocence is officially released on April 7 and will be available for free download from www.musicglue.com/cytota.
Try before you buy below!
Catch Cytota on the following dates in April:
10 – Birmingham O2 Academy 2 – support to Memphis May Fire
11 – Manchester Academy 3 - support to Memphis May Fire
12 – Newcastle O2 Academy 2 - support to Memphis May Fire
13 – Glasgow Cathouse - support to Memphis May Fire
15 – Leeds Cockpit - support to Memphis May Fire
16 – London Koko - support to Memphis May Fire
17 – Southampton Talking Heads - support to Memphis May Fire
18 – Plymouth White Rabbit - support to Memphis May Fire
19 – Bristol (Hit The Deck)
20 – Nottingham (Hit The Deck)
30 – Camden Underworld, support to Funeral For A Friend