Cytota launch Sinnocence video

Brummie metalcore crew Cytota have unveiled their newest video.

Sinnocence is officially released on April 7 and will be available for free download from www.musicglue.com/cytota.

Try before you buy below!

Catch Cytota on the following dates in April:

10 – Birmingham O2 Academy 2 – support to Memphis May Fire

11 – Manchester Academy 3 - support to Memphis May Fire

12 – Newcastle O2 Academy 2 - support to Memphis May Fire

13 – Glasgow Cathouse - support to Memphis May Fire

15 – Leeds Cockpit - support to Memphis May Fire

16 – London Koko - support to Memphis May Fire

17 – Southampton Talking Heads - support to Memphis May Fire

18 – Plymouth White Rabbit - support to Memphis May Fire

19 – Bristol (Hit The Deck)

20 – Nottingham (Hit The Deck)

30 – Camden Underworld, support to Funeral For A Friend