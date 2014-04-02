Trending

Cytota launch Sinnocence video

By Metal Hammer  

Brummie metalcore crew have unveil newest video

null

Brummie metalcore crew Cytota have unveiled their newest video.

Sinnocence is officially released on April 7 and will be available for free download from www.musicglue.com/cytota.

Try before you buy below!

Catch Cytota on the following dates in April:

10 – Birmingham O2 Academy 2 – support to Memphis May Fire

11 – Manchester Academy 3 - support to Memphis May Fire

12 – Newcastle O2 Academy 2 - support to Memphis May Fire

13 – Glasgow Cathouse - support to Memphis May Fire

15 – Leeds Cockpit - support to Memphis May Fire

16 – London Koko - support to Memphis May Fire

17 – Southampton Talking Heads - support to Memphis May Fire

18 – Plymouth White Rabbit - support to Memphis May Fire

19 – Bristol (Hit The Deck)

20 – Nottingham (Hit The Deck)

30 – Camden Underworld, support to Funeral For A Friend