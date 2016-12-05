Cypress Hill’s Sen Dog forms hip-hop metal band

Former Fear Factory guitarist and bassist Christian Olde Wolbers has confirmed he’s recorded a hip-hop metal album with Cypress Hill’s Sen Dog.

The project are called Powerflow, with Wolbers reporting they have 14 tracks – and hinted that they could hit the road with Prophets Of Rage in 2017.

He tells The Ex Man podcast (via The PRP): “If there’s no Fear Factory reunion happening I’m definitely going to be back on tour next year.

“I just finished a record with Sen Dog from Cypress Hill. He’s doing a metal band – it’s like hardcore, metal, hip-hop all infused. We just wrote 14 songs.

“He’s going to put it out if he is able to establish some tours and some work. It’s called Powerflow. It’s Sen Dog, Rogelio Lozano from Downset, Billy Graziadei from Biohazard, myself and Fernando Schaefer, who is a drummer in Worst – a Brazilian band.”

He adds: “Prophets Of Rage is going out next year, and there’s been talk about Powerflow being the opening band and also Tim’s Commerford’s Wakrat.”

Wolbers also says there’s a “small chance” of a Fear Factory reunion with himself and drummer Raymond Hererra – but admits any sort of decision isn’t down to him.

He says: “I still feel like there might be a small chance. There’s been some communication but me and Raymond don’t really hold the cards, so they need to come to us and be like, ‘All right. Let’s make this happen, let’s fix all this.‘”

Wolbers and Hererra split with fear factory in 2009 when frontman Burton C Bell reactivated the band with Dino Cazares, Byron Stroud and Gene Hoglan.

