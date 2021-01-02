Cynic will release a new album in the new year, says Paul Masvidal

Cynic guitarist Paul Masvidal has announced the US prog rockers are planning to release a new album in the new year, their first for seven years, as well as organising a celebration of the lives of former Cynic members Sean Reinert and Sean Malone, both of whom died unexpectedly in 2020.

"A new record will see the light of day in the new year, along with a plan to organise a virtual musical memorial/celebration of Malone and Reinert," Masvidal announced in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Having lived through the loss of my two Cynic lifelong musical bandmates/friends in 2020, I’ve become intimate with the energy of grief. One thing in particular is experientially clear to me now: We are all living in a kaleidoscopic process of change. A constant flow.

"When I first heard the news about Malone's death earlier this month, I went from being actively engaged in a creative process to feeling like I was suddenly up to my neck in quicksand. I was unable to play my guitar for weeks, and found myself expending whatever energy I had cleaning and organising my home. Grief is the most powerful experience; it wipes everything else away.



"Thank you for the support and comfort I've received. I'm reminded through your messages, that we're all in this together and that the Cynic family has endured through a lifetime of kaleidoscopic change. I know this has been a turbulent year for everyone. Loving and kind New Years wishes to you all. May you have peace of mind, freedom from fear, may you have everything you need; love, shelter, food, and good health."

Cynic's last album, Kindly Bent To Free Us was released in 2014, while they released a standalone single, Humanoid, in 2018.