Cynic release instrumental version of Ascension Codes

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Paul Masvidal releases new instrumental version of Cynic's 2021 album Ascension Codes

Cynic
(Image credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva)

US progressive rockers Cynic have announced that they have released a brand new instrumental version of their 2021 album  Ascension Codes.

Prog called the band's most recent album "a fitting testament to fallen friends and colleagues" and said of guitarist and mainman Paul Masivdal, "Masvidal’s continuous evolution proves that he can keep pace with the youthful challengers, pushing at the boundaries of modern prog."

Masvidal himself told Prog in issue 127, "I don't know what the future holds, that's the most honest answer. Cynic is an entity now, it's beyond the personalities and the life of its members. For me, it expresses something bigger than an individual. But I'm just staying in process and seeing where things take me. You never know where the creative process is going to land. You just keep showing up."

Ascension Codes Instrumental is now available from the band's Bandcamp page. You can view the new artwork below.

Get Ascension Codes Instrumental.

Cynic

(Image credit: Season Of Mist)
