Cult Of Luna set Mariner release date

Cult Of Luna have confirmed their next album will be released in April.

Mariner arrives on April 8 via Indie Recordings, with pre-orders available from February 11. The follow-up to 2013’s Vertikal features vocals from American singer Julie Christmas.

A trailer for the album has been made available and can be viewed below.

Cult Of Luna say: “At the end of Vertikal, we stood in the cold harshness of the mechanical city and looked up onto the stars. We lost ourselves in the awe of their grace and thought that maybe the answer is to be found above.

“The ship was leaking and by the look of it, our home was dying. No room for fear when a greater call demands your full attention. So, we left.

“Onward, forward. Like the old seafarers, we explored the vastness of space. Not bound by physical laws we pass the speed of light and chase the expansion of space until we reach it’s limit.

“And then we continued on and disappeared. This is our story.”

Julie Christmas has previously worked with Battle Of Mice, Made Out Of Babies and Spylacopa.

Cult Of Luna launch a European tour in Glasgow on April 9, on which they’ll celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Somewhere Along the Highway album by playing it in full.