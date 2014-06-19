CSNY stream live track from 1974

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young have released a stream of their 1974 live version of Pre-Road Downs.

It’s taken from the fabled CSNY 1974 box set, which finally hits shelves on July 7 via Rhino Records.

The label recently said: “It captures the band’s one-of-a-kind harmonic alchemy during its remarkable outdoor stadium tour – a trek that spanned more than two months and included 31 concerts in 24 cities, with combined audiences of over a million people.

“Produced by Graham Nash and Joel Bernstein, the box set mirrors the electric-acoustic-electric format the band followed each night on stage, representing an idealised version of a show from the tour.”

CSNY 1974 is available for pre-order in box set and cut-down single CD editions.

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young: Pre-Road Downs