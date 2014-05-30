CSNY box set confirmed

The fabled Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young live box set CSNY 1974 has finally been officially confirmed for release on July 7.

The title appeared on Amazon earlier this month, but Rhino Records kept details to a minimum. Now they’ve confirmed the set will include a DVD of previously unseen concert footage shot during the band’s US tour 40 years ago this year. It’s to be accompanied by a 188-page booklet containing exclusive photos. And a limited-edition version will be presented in a wooden box.

Rhino say: “CSNY 1974 captures the band’s one-of-a-kind harmonic alchemy during its remarkable outdoor stadium tour – a trek that spanned more than two months and included 31 concerts in 24 cities, with combined audiences of over a million people.

“Produced by Graham Nash and Joel Bernstein, the box set mirrors the electric-acoustic-electric format the band followed each night on stage, representing an idealised version of a show from the tour.”

Hear their live version of Almost Cut My Hair below. CSNY 1974 is available for pre-order in box set and cut-down single CD editions.

Disc 1

Love The One You’re With 2. Wooden Ships 3. Immigration Man 4. Helpless 5. Carry Me 6. Johnny’s Garden 7. Traces 8. Grave Concern 9. On The Beach 10. Black Queen 11. Almost Cut My Hair

Disc 2

Change Partners 2. The Lee Shore 3. Only Love Can Break Your Heart 4. Our House 5. Fieldworker 6. Guinevere 7. Time After Time 8. Prison Song 9. Long May You Run 10. Goodbye Dick 11. Mellow My Mind 12. Old Man 13. Word Game 14. Myth Of Sisyphus 15. Blackbird 16. Love Art Blues 17. Hawaiian Sunrise 18. Teach Your Children 19. Suite: Judy Blue Eyes

Disc 3

Déjà Vu 2. My Angel 3. Pre-Road Downs 4. Don’t Be Denied 5. Revolution Blues 6. Military Madness 7. Long Time Gone 8. Pushed It Over The End 9. Chicago 10. Ohio

Bonus DVD

Only Love Can Break Your Heart 2. Almost Cut My Hair 3. Grave Concern 4. Old Man 5. Johnny’s Garden 6. Our House 7. Déjà Vu 8. Pushed It Over The End

CSNY: Almost Cut My Hair