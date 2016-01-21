Crumbling Ghost announce mini-album

Crumbling Ghost have announced that they’ll release a mini-album entitled Five Songs on April 1.
The London-based outfit are said to “celebrate the more sinister side of British folk history and music,” with their upcoming material described as exploring “the sorrowful histories of long-deceased inhabitants of forgotten Britain.”
The statement on the mini-album continues: “Five Songs takes you on an ethereal stroll through doomed relationships, drownings and confidence tricksters, in four new arrangements of traditional folk songs, plus a new original track.”
The mini-album is available to order in a variety of formats via the group’s Bandcamp page. They’ve also lined up three shows in support of the release.
Crumbling Ghost Five Songs tracklist
- Are You Going To Leave Me?
- Swansea Town
- Omie Wise
- Lose And Get Something Good
- Maajun
Crumbling Ghost tour dates
Jan 29: London Black Heart, UK (With Golden Void, Holy Sons)
Feb 27: Sheffield Audacious Art Experiment, UK (With Dystopian Future Movies, Body Hound)
Apr 16: Tilburg Roadburn Festival, Netherlands