Crue video shares clip of new track

A snippet of the studio recording of Motley Crue's new song can be heard in the video advert for their current tour.

All Bad Things Must End is the soundtrack for the video, which can be viewed below. The track has not yet been made available for sale or for radio use.

It was recorded with producer James Michael, singer with Nikki Sixx’s Sixx: AM project. Crue drummer Tommy Lee recently spoke to Billboard about the song, saying: “It’s pretty heavy, but it’s really melodic. It’s definitely about this time right now with the band and what the feeling is and kind of all that wrapped into a song. I hate to say it’s like a goodbye, but it definitely references our time here.”

The band are currently out on the road on what they have called The Final Tour.

Motley Crue: The Final Tour video advert