Crossfaith stream Ghost In The Mirror

Crossfaith have launched a stream of their track Ghost In The Mirror.

The latest offering from upcoming album Xeno features a guest appearance by Beartooth vocalist Caleb Shomo.

Crossfaith fontman Ken Koie says: “This song is about the fight against myself. Everyone has some bad habits and self control can be very difficult for humans.

“We invited our new best friend, Caleb, to contribute a guest vocal on the track. His voice made this song more aggressive and offensive – I can’t wait to play it with him at our show.”

Xeno is released on September 18 via UNFD and it’s available for pre-order now. The band tour the UK with Skindred in November.

