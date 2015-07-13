Crossfaith explore their dark side on 4th album Xeno

Crossfaith will release their fourth album in September, ahead of a UK tour with Skindred.

The Japanese metalcore outfit issue Xeno on September 18 via UNFD – and they’ve launched a lyric video for its title track.

The follow-up to 2013’s Apocalyze is produced by Josh Wilbur and features tracks written by guitarist Takemura Kazuki, who was struck down by a brain haemorrhage during the tour for the last album.

Singer Koie Kenta says: “It was the worst thing to happen to us in our entire music career.

“Fortunately or unfortunately, it just affected his left hand. He is still alive, he never gave up as a musician and he wrote a couple songs for this record as well. It has bound us together as one.”

Xeno is said to tell a tale of what happens when “artificial intelligence meets human desperation.” Kenta adds: “Everyone has a dark side. Everybody is so hypocritical. And everything – our world – is being completely fucked up by so many people, especially the government. It’s easy to see what they do. Xeno, the person, decides to do something big so he can hit reset and start again.”

The album can be pre-ordered now.

XENO TRACKLIST

System X 2. Xeno 3. Raise Your Voice 4. Devil’s Party 5. Ghost In The Mirror (feat Caleb Shomo from Beartooth) 6. Dystopia 7. Wildfire (feat Benji Webbe from Skindred) 8. Tears Fall 9. Paint It Black 10. Vanguard 11. Calm The Storm 12. Astral Heaven

SKINDRED/CROSSFAITH 2015 UK TOUR

Nov 04: Southampton O2 GUildhall

Nov 05: Norwich UEA

Nov 06: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 07: Manchester Academy

Nov 08: Newcastle O2 Academy

Nov 10: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 11: Leeds Stylus

Nov 12: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 13: Birmingham O2 Institute

Nov 14: London O2 Brixton Academy