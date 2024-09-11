Crippled Black Phoenix return with epic new single Goodnight, Europe (Pt 2)

Dark prog quintet Crippled Black Phoenix have shared a video for their epic new single Goodnight, Europe (Pt2).

Featuring a stunning vocal from Belinda Kordic, Goodnight, Europe (Pt2) unsurprisingly sees the band compel the listener to confront uncomfortable realities and long-buried truths looking at a fractured European landscape and the haunting nostalgia for what once was.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming new album The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature and is a sequel of sorts to Gooodnight, Europe, from the band's 2007 debut album A Love Of Shared Disasters. The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature finds the band exploring and reworking songs from that and earlier releases such as 2010's I Vigilante and 2011's The Resurrectionists as they celebrate their 20th anniversary.

At the same time the Crippled Black Phoenix will release Horrific Honorifics Number Two (2), a collection that serves as a companion to 2017's Horrific Honorifics and which features a selection of covers of tracks, such as New Model Army's Vengeance and even Laura Brannigan's Self Control, which gave inspired the band.

Both The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature and Horrific Honorifics Number Two (2) are released through Season Of Mist Records on November 29. You can view the artwork and tracklistings below.

Pre-order The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature.

Pre-order Horrific Honorifics Number Two (2).

Crippled Black Phoenix - "Goodnight, Europe (Pt2)" (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Season Of Mist)

Crippled Black Phoenix: The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature

1. We Forgotten Who We Are (11:17)

2. You Put The Devil In Me (6:18)

3. 444 (7:23)

4. Goodnight, Europe (Pt2) (8:37)

5. (-) (4:39)

6. Song For The Unloved (14:22)

7. Whissendine (6:58)

8. Blizzard Of Horned Cats (4:43)

(Image credit: Season Of Mist)

Crippled Black Phoenix: Horrific Honorifics Number Two (2)

1. Vengeance (4:16)

2. Self Control (5:23)

3. Blueprint (4:03)

4. And That's Sad (6:52)

5. Hammer Song (4:52)

6. When A Blind Man Cries (3:22)

7. My Pal (3:51)

8. Goin' Against Your Mind (8:53)