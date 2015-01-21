Crimson Glory, King Diamond and more on tonight's Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’ll be looking back at the debut album from Crimson Glory.

And we’ll have music from the remastered King Diamond best of, Mastodon, Gojira, Within Temptation, Helmet, Bloody Hammers and Type O Negative.

We’ll also be talking about the news that the sentencing of a convicted criminal with an eyeball tattoo in an Alaskan court has drawn attention to an unusual form of facial decoration - given that the white of his right eye has been tattooed jet black. Which got us thinking…

What’s the strangest/ugliest/unfortunate tattoo you’ve ever seen? Wilding knew someone back in Wales who had Jones on his neck, but the tattooist had misspelt it. Seriously.

