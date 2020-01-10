Creeper return with new album Sex, Death & The Infinite Void - UK tour dates announced

Creeper have revealed that their second studio album will be released in the coming months.

The follow-up to their 2017 debut Eternity, In Your Arms is titled Sex, Death & The Infinite Void – and it’ll launch on May 22 through Roadrunner Records.

The news follows the release of the single Born Cold which arrived in November.

Creeper frontman Will Gould says: “The real-life time travel that music can achieve is almost supernatural. In a moment you can be transported from a bedroom in the south of England to another dimension entirely. With our latest album, we attempted to perform a similar magic.”

Gould has also given an insight into the album artwork: “The concept came to me when I was considering the ways I first discovered music," he says. "Both guitarist Ian Miles and I have similar stories of discovering our parents’ records. Holding in our hands these battered relics of the past, playing them for the first time and experiencing the magic of them coming to life over the speaker.

“This being the case, our album cover attempts to live up to that promise. It would fit in with our parents’ records of the past, you could find it in a dusty attic, blow off the cobwebs, play it at any moment in time and be transported.”

In addition to the album news, Creeper have also revealed the UK God Can’t Save Us headline tour, which will take place in April following their shows with Babymetal.

Sex, Death & The Infinite Void can now be pre-ordered through the Roadrunner Records store, with fans ordering before 9am on January 15 gaining access to a ticket pre-sale for the headline tour.

Creeper 2020 UK tour dates

Feb 19 Glasgow Barrowland (with Babymetal)

Feb 20: Cardiff The Great Hall (with Babymetal)

Feb 22: Manchester O2 Apollo (with Babymetal)

Feb 23: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo (with Babymetal)

God Can’t Save Us UK tour

Apr 12: Leeds The Wardrobe

Apr 13: Glasgow St. Luke’s

Apr 14: Manchester Academy 2

Apr 15: London Brixton Electric

Apr 17: Brighton Concorde 2

Apr 18: Birmingham O2 Institute