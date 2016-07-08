Slayer frontman Tom Araya’s Irish jig on mandolin

Slayer frontman Tom Araya was recently caught on video as he tried playing an Irish jig on mandolin.
The thrash icon took the opportunity of the band’s tour stop in Dublin to visit the city’s Music Minds store, where he jammed along to a bodhran beat.
The shop owner said: “I think you can agree he’s found his true calling in music – irish jigs will never sound the same to us again. The man’s a legend.”
Chilean-born Araya, who was brought up on a diet of latin music, has an interest in all kinds of traditional music.
He told The Quietus in 2012: “I really enjoy country blues, country folk, like Hank Williams. Paul Simon’s Graceland album, you know, musically and lyrically it’s just a really good album. The Robert Johnson tapes, I find them really fascinating.
“I’m not embarrassed – that’s something I would tell anyone who asked. It doesn’t really matter where it’s from, as long as it has a folk orientation to it.”
Slayer’s European tour continues. They return to the UK for this year’s Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire on August 14.
Tour Dates
|Saturday, July 9, 2016 at 1:00PM
|Jarocin Festiwal
|Jarocin, Poland
|Monday, July 11, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Sabbiadoro Arena Alpe Adria
|Lignano, Italy
|Tuesday, July 12, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Rock in Rome
|Rome, Italy
|Thursday, July 14, 2016 at 1:00PM
|Bang Your Head Festival
|Balingen, Germany
|Friday, July 15, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Masters Of Rock
|Vizovice, Czech Republic
|Sunday, July 17, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Barcelona Rock Fest
|Barcelona, Spain
|Thursday, July 21, 2016 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|San Diego, United States
|Sunday, August 7, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Lokerse Feesten
|Lokeren, Belgium
|Wednesday, August 10, 2016 at 5:30PM
|Théâtre de plein air
|Colmar, France
|Friday, August 12, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Into the Grave Festival
|Leeuwarden, Netherlands
|Sunday, August 14, 2016 at 10:00AM
|Bloodstock
|Catton, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, August 17, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Bratislava Aegon Arena
|Bratislava, Slovakia
|Friday, August 19, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Summer Breeze Festival
|Wilburgstetten, Germany
|Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Elb-Riot Festival
|Hamburg, Germany
|Friday, September 9, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Jacobs Pavilion
|Cleveland, United States
|Saturday, September 10, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Freedom Hill Amphitheater
|Detroit, United States
|Monday, September 12, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Sound Acadmey
|Toronto, Canada
|Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Metropolis
|Montreal, Canada
|Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Satge AE
|Pittsburgh, United States
|Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Rock Allegiance Festival
|Chester, United States
|Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Egyptian Room
|Indianapolis, United States
|Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Pageant
|St. Louis, United States
|Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 1:00PM
|Houston Open Air
|Houston, United States
|Sunday, September 25, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Ozzfest Meets Knotfest
|San Bernardino, United States
|Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Hard Rock Live
|Orlando, United States
|Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Fillmore
|Miami, United States
|Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Horseshoe Casino Tunica
|Tunica, United States
|Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Louder Than Life At Champions Par
|Louisville, United States
|Monday, October 3, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Norva
|Norfolk, United States
|Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Tabernacle
|Atlanta, United States
|Friday, October 7, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Gas Monkey Live
|Dallas, United States
|Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 7:00PM
|ACL Moody Theater
|Austin, United States
|Monday, October 10, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Fillmore
|Denver, United States
|Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Complex
|Salt Lake City, United States
|Thursday, October 13, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Wilma Theater
|Missoula, United States
|Monday, October 17, 2016 at 7:00PM
|ENMAX Center
|Lethbridge, Canada
|Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at 7:00PM
|South Okanagan Events Centre
|Penticton, Canada
|Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Abbotsford Centre
|Abbotsford, Canada
|Saturday, October 22, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
|Sacramento, United States
|Sunday, October 23, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Reno Events Center
|Reno, United States
|Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 7:00PM
|El Paso County Coliseum
|El Paso, United States
|Saturday, October 29, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Coliseum of Puerto Rico
|San Juan, Puerto Rico